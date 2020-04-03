SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senators Andy Manar and Steve McClure issued an urgent call for volunteers to help the Area Agency of Aging for Lincolnland's volunteer shortage.
AgeLinc needs volunteers to assist with meal preparation and delivery for seniors in multiple cities, as well as help to package meals for delivery at the Senior Services of Central Illinois meal preparation site.
There is currently a waitlist of 244 seniors who need meals delivered to their homes and not enough volunteers to make the deliveries. The service area most in need encompasses Springfield, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Taylorville and Litchfield and all areas in between.
Healthy individuals who want to help should email Jennifer Hopper, the Volunteer Coordinator at Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland at jhopper@agelinc.org or call her at 217-787-9234, ext. 115.