Mt.ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The community gathers to show support and pay tribute to Fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd A. Hanneken.
Trooper Hanneken was killed in a one-vehicle crash while on duty in Bondville on March 25.
His funeral will be held Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. in Mt. Zion.
In his honor, the Mt. Zion community will be displaying over 2000 American Flags paying tribute to the fallen trooper.
The community is asking for volunteers to help with the flags set up on Wednesday, March 31.
Volunteers will meet at the Mt. Zion Intermediate School parking lot at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to start placing flags in the ground.
Over 2000 plus US 3x5 foot flags will be lined on display alongside the roads come rain or shine.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and dress appropriately for the weather.
On Friday, April 2, volunteers will also be needed to help remove and pickup the flags at 10 a.m.
This tribute is in support of the "Flagman's Mission Continues" program that honors fallen service men and women.
