Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Since 2011 Decatur volunteers have packed nearly two-million meals for hungry children across the world as part of the Feed My Starving Children program. This week they hope to pack an additional 100,000 meals.
An estimated 500 volunteers are needed and anyone who would like to help can register at give.fmsc.org/decatur (click the volunteer button) for one of seven shifts on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The meal packing will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Decatur.
Meals are directed to children. Most have little or nothing to eat. Meal packets are made up of rice, soy protein which has been processed by ADM, vegetables, minerals and vitamins.
“It’s a great opportunity for our community to come together for a greater purpose of reaching our neighbors across the world,” said Andrea Gerhard of St. Paul’s. “To know that your hands may be the last ones touching this meal and the next one to touch it is the person going to use it that’s everything to know the difference that it’s going to make in the life of a child.
The Decatur efforts is aided by financial donations from ADM Cares, individuals and sponsors.
