DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Memorial Hospital workers filled food boxes for seniors who utilize the Northeast Community Fund Mobile Food Pantry. They also restocked food shelves at the Northeast facility for people who pick up food in person.
It’s part of the 2023 National Community Health Improvement Week held June 12-18. Fifteen workers were on hand early on Monday morning with more expected to participate later in the day.
Northeast Community Fund provides food for individuals and families in need. They serve 150-175 people a day four days a week.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
