MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Early Monday morning, Monticello Police Chief John Carter and a group of community members placed flags around town.
The flags are part of the department's annual Shop with a Cop fundraiser. Chief Carter said the fundraiser started several years ago but has grown.
Flags are placed around town every Memorial Day, Independence Day, Flag Day and Labor Day. Chief Carter said they raised around $4,000 for their Shop with a Cop event. Chief Carter, his wife Kristen, son Tyler and daughter Whitney spent the morning of Memorial Day placing flags around different neighborhoods.
While the flags are a part of a fundraiser, Chief Carter said their main purpose is to serve as a reminder. "It's a time to remember those who have passed on, who gave us our freedom."
David Atkins, his wife Kari and daughters Paloma, 7, and Selena, 5, volunteered their morning helping Chief Carter and his family place flags around town. "I really enjoy the opportunity to be able to give back," he said.
Atkins said in previous years he and his wife would visit the gave sites of his family members, and pay their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This year, he decided to volunteer and teach his daughters the importance of team work and why the flag is so important.
"It means we are united and when we work together we can accomplish whatever we want to accomplish."
The flags will be taken down at 6 p.m. Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.