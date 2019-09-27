SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Lonnie Matlock is a rock star...at least on the streets of Shelbyville.
"It's the big honor of my life," he said. "The best part of volunteering here is putting out flyers [and] getting to meet people."
Lonnie's personality precedes him at each stop delivering flyers as a volunteer for HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. When he's around, laughs and smiles are never in short supply.
"He's always happy and jolly and that makes me happy," said his mother Doris, a fellow volunteer.
"He just always brightens up the day of everyone," said Regina Agney, patient experience facilitator at the hospital.
Lonnie and Doris take flyers promoting hospital events out into the community every two weeks. It may sound easy, but each of the runs requires them to hit 100 businesses in Shelbyville.
"Lonnie and Doris both truly have servants' hearts which represent our mission here at the hospital," Agney said.
"It comes from the heart," Lonnie said. "I like to help people out. It's a lot of fun. You get to meet people and it's good exercise for you."