DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Beautifying efforts in Decatur continued on Thursday morning as volunteers spruced up Main Street, as part of Beautify Decatur.
Volunteers started at 8 a.m. by planting flowers in Central Park and weeding beds along Main Street. The group started at James Millikin Homestead.
Lowes Store manager, David Ozier and several employees were also out helping. They took it as an opportunity to give back to the community.
Around 70 to 75 people showed up to volunteer.
During the cleanup, Main Street from Oakland to Monroe to Church streets was closed. Motorist were also asked to slow down if they are in the area.