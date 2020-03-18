(WAND) - More than 736,000 Volvo vehicles are being recalled worldwide due to an automatic braking malfunction.
The automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as it is designed to do.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models.
Volvo said a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem.
If it malfunctions, it can increase the risk of a crash.
There have not been any reports of crashes or injuries.
Volvo said forward collision warning systems will work as designed, but there is a small risk in certain environments and temperatures that the automatic braking system will malfunction.
Volvo owners and dealers will be able to update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to start May 1 in the U.S.