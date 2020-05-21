SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House has passed a bill to expand Illinois' vote-by-mail program, ahead of this year's General Election.
The bill SB1863 passed with 72 in favor and 42 against. There were three that abstained.
According to the bill, this initiative would only apply to the 2020 November General Election. If passed anyone who participated in an election in the past would be mailed an application to vote by mail.
Also curbside voting and early voting hours would be expanded. Election Day would also be considered a holiday, with schools and government offices closed.
Earlier this month the Illinois House Democratic Women's Caucus Election Group met virtually to create an 11-member group to improve the elections in the state.
The IHDWC working group sent a letter to the Speaker of the House on May 14, 2020 outlining their suggestions and on Monday SB1863 was filed in the House. IHDWC member, Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, is carrying the bill.
“As our society adapts to new technologies and public health guidelines, it’s important to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the rights of our citizens,” Burke said. “I look forward to working with colleagues from across the state to study how we can improve ballot access.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.