SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Alderwoman Doris Turner requested a public safety bill that would change Springfield's police department guidelines.
The bill would prohibit police officers from using tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. Non-lethal items, as described, would be used to an extent. No-knock warrants could be used under limited circumstances. Plus, the police department would be required to keep records of misconduct and discipline.
"We're actually trying to provide them (with) a deescalation approach," Turner said.
Springfield's chief of police, Kenny Winslow, told WAND News he does not fully support the ordinance. There are central Illinoisans who share similar views. One person questioned the council about how they can tell police "how to do their jobs."
"We're not trying to tell people how to do their job," Alderman Shaun Gregory responded. "But the citizens of this community have an opinion and if they don't like the way the police are doing their job, then it's my responsibility and everybody else's responsibility to address it."
Turner said Winslow expressed some concerns about the ordinance. She did not go into detail, but city leaders are expected to offer amendments. On Friday, Winslow told WAND News his biggest concern were the limitation on pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets.
No vote was made on the ordinance, but city leaders are expected to do something about it in two weeks. In the meantime, the council and chief of police said they're working together to create a safer community.
