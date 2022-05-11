WASHINGTON (WAND) - A U.S. Senate vote to potentially codify Roe v. Wade did not pass.
A statement from U.S. Sen Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the measure did not garner the 60 votes it needed.
The Women's Health Protection Act would have codified "the right to provide and obtain an abortion free from medically unnecessary restrictions," Durbin's office said.
“Today’s results, while not surprising, are still deeply disappointing," Durbin said in a statement. "In a matter of weeks, a half-century guarantee that the Constitution protects reproductive rights may be erased. I will not stop fighting to preserve the right of women in America to be able to make health care decisions about their own bodies. All women should be able to choose whether and how to expand their families, without the interference of judges and politicians.”
Mike Pompeo, who was previously U.S. secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, shared an opposing view in a tweet:
"Good to see the radical abortion bill fail to pass in the Senate today. It was a pure power grab and wholly unconstitutional," Pompeo said. "I pray that Roe is overturned - then our real work will begin. Conservatives everywhere must be ready to fight for life!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.