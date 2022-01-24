HARRISTOWN, Ill (WAND) - A planning/zoning and board meeting in Harristown addressed a proposal to subdivide a piece of land, aiming to add new businesses. The move did not pass at this time, meaning the proposed concrete mixer plant 'Ready Mix' will not be moving into the 23-acre plot that was being discussed.
Earlier, the Mayor of Harristown sent a letter to neighbors alerting them of the meeting topics, accidently insinuating a vote would be made on Monday to allow a marijuana dispensary onto the 23-acre-plat of land. Harristown residents voiced their concern, saying a dispensary would not be welcome in their community. Mayor Evelyn Deverell says while putting in a dispensary is not out of the question, although was not on the docket for Monday's meetings.
"If it does happen at some point in time, it will be heavily promoted. Not only will there'll be a notice in the newspaper as required, it also will be promoted on our website and probably on our Facebook page, " Deverell said. She says the village could use the tax to work on needed projects. Neighbors WAND spoke to, however, say this could bring in crime, high traffic, and unsafe conditions.
"A cannabis dispensary does not usually mean an increase in traffic and crime and that kind of thing. I think it would be just a small neighborhood business that would be beneficial to the community," Deverell said to those claims.
The Board of Trustees voted to allow marijuana sales back in 2019, the mayor told WAND. Right now, the mayor says she is in talks with a cannabis company now, but nothing is set in stone.
