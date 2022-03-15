DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County clerk mailed voter ID cards ahead of the primary election on June 28.
The voter ID cards are a resource to help voters know who will be on their ballot and where a voter's polling location will be. Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said it's very important for voters to look over the cards carefully because many will be voting in a different place and for different people.
"There are quite a few races with reapportion. People need to be very cautious they may not be voting for the same person they voted for last time. Maps have changed," he said.
Voters should be aware that some of the cards may not have the correct name on them or have the name of a person who previously lived at that address. Tanner said this isn't uncommon.
He cited when people move to a new address, they don't always change their voter registration. He finds this very common among college students.
"If you are finding errors in your voter ID card, don't keep it to yourself. Let us know and send the card back," Tanner said.
If a voter ID card has the wrong name on it. Tanner said that person should write "not at address" on the card and drop it back into the mailbox.
With the primary election falling in June during vacation time, Tanner encourages voters to vote early. Early voting starts May 19.
To register to vote, click here.
