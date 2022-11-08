CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Residents in Champaign and Vermilion came out strong for their last chance to vote.
A couple teachers and state workers had the day off to make sure their vote was casted.
“I think that it’s important that the people that are in those positions that I voted for hopefully can make those changes that we need to see.” said District 118 teacher, Sharda Pascal.
It was a steady flow throughout the day. According to the Champaign County Clerk's Office, voters experienced a delay after an alleged cyber-attack on the county's network and servers.
The issue was quickly resolved with no information or data compromised. Voters remained excited to explain why voting is important to them.
“It’s just important that your voice is heard because if you think of the history for so long so many people’s voices weren’t heard so when we have the opportunity to just take advantage of it.” said Emily Floyd.
You can find all of your election updates here.
