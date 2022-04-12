SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The top 8 products have been determined for this year's The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois contest.
Hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, “Makers Madness” is a bracket-style tournament in which voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
The competition celebrates the work of manufacturers across Illinois, who help produce everything from life-saving vaccines and medical treatments to boundary-breaking electric vehicles and components used for space exploration.
Over the past week, voters narrowed down the competition in eight head-to-head match-ups of over 400 nominees to the remaining top 8 products.
The Top 8 products selected by voters are the
- TCFW375 Series Ice Rink Chiller made by Thermal Care, Inc., in Niles
- Fruit by the Foot made by General Mills in Belvidere
- TexWalk Print Media manufactured by Jessup Manufacturing Company in McHenry County
- R1T all-electric car manufactured by Rivian Inc., in Normal
- Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel made by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., in Rockford
- Rapid Freeze Flake Ice Maker – 1000 – RLE made by Howe Corporation in Chicago
- Custom Semi-Trailer Bar made by Onken’s Incorporated in Easton
- Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings manufactured by Inprentus Precision Optics in Champaign.
“Makers Madness is a celebration of our state’s great manufacturing industry, and it’s exciting to see people from every corner of Illinois vote for their favorite items made right here at home. These Top 8 products demonstrate the wide impact manufacturers have on our everyday lives, which is made possible by the hardworking men and women on our factory floors,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “As underscored by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to invest in Illinois and American manufacturing.”
The Makers Madness Top 8 matchups are as follows:
Bracket A:
- TCFW375 Series Ice Rink Chiller (Thermal Care, Inc., Niles) v. (3) Fruit by the Foot (General Mills, Belvidere)
Bracket B:
- TexWalk Print Media (Jessup Manufacturing Company, McHenry) v. (2) R1T (Rivian, Normal)
Bracket C:
- Orion Spacecraft Capsule’s Aft Bulkhead, Barrel and Tunnel (Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc., Rockford) v. (3) Rapid Freeze Flake Ice Maker – 1000 – RLE (Howe Corporation, Chicago)
Bracket D:
(4) Custom Semi-Trailer Bar (Onken’s Incorporated, Easton) v. (3) Custom Blazed Diffraction Gratings (Inprentus Precision Optics, Champaign)
Voting for this round is now open and will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com through 11:59 p.m. on April 17.
Voters may cast one vote per day in each of the four head-to-head matchups between individual products. Consecutive rounds of voting will take place each week, with vote totals reset to zero at the beginning of each round.
The contest will culminate with an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on April 27 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“Congratulations and best of luck to the Top 8,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “Comcast Business is proud to be part of the Makers Madness contest and support manufacturing in the state.”
Timeline of events: March 2 – March 20: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
March 22 – April 3: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
April 5 – April 10: First round of voting to determine Top 8
April 12 – April 17: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
April 19 – April 24: Final round of voting
April 27: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced during awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion
