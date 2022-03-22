SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The initial round of voting is now open in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) third annual “Makers Madness” contest.
The bracket-style tournament, presented by Comcast Bussiness, allows the public to vote on what product earns the 2022 title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
The competition celebrates the work of manufacturers across Illinois, who've produce everything from life-saving vaccines and medical treatments to boundary-breaking electric vehicles and components used for space exploration.
More than 400 unique products from every corner of the state were nominated for the 2022 title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
This year’s nominees include everything from agriculture equipment and COVID testing supplies to iconic pantry staples and a variety of vehicles.
Voting throughout the contest will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com, only the Top 16 products will advance.
Voters can vote for up to five individual product entries per day. Voting is now currently open, and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on April 3.
Consecutive rounds of voting will take place each following week, culminating with an awards ceremony on April 27 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
Timeline of events:
March 2 – March 20: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
March 22 – April 3: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
April 5 – April 10: First round of voting to determine Top 8
April 12 – April 17: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
April 19 – April 24: Final round of voting
April 27: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced
“Manufacturing is the backbone of our nation and makes the world a better place to live every single day, as evidenced by these amazing and innovative products. The wide range of products nominated in this year’s Makers Madness contest show the strength and diversity of our state’s manufacturing sector,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “The women and men on factory floors who make these products should be proud of their hard work and the great impact they make on our economy and our state. The IMA is excited to watch this competition unfold as we celebrate the incredible achievements of Illinois manufacturers.”
“The number and diversity of entries coming in demonstrates just how dynamic the manufacturing sector is in Illinois,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “Comcast Business is proud to support the Makers Madness Contest and partner with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association to showcase the work of manufacturers across the state.”
According to the IMA, statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product – the largest share of any industry in Illinois. Manufacturers employ 562,000 women and men in Illinois at an average salary of $88,691, providing $52 billion in wages and benefits.
The IMA is working to implement several measures to grow manufacturing in Illinois, including their proposal the MICRO Act, which would create tax incentives for companies to produce semiconductors and microchips in Illinois.
By increasing the production of these vital components, the IMA hopes to help ease supply chain issues in Illinois by ensuring access is not controlled by a handful of overseas providers.
The IMA is also backing legislation that would make permanent and modernize a tax credit that incentivizes manufacturers and other companies to invest in research and development projects in Illinois.
In addition, the IMA is partnering with lawmakers and the governor’s office to fund a statewide marketing campaign to attract people to manufacturing careers.
