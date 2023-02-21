SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The initial round of voting is now open in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s fourth annual “Makers Madness” contest.
The bracket-style tournament allows the public to decide what product earns the 2023 title of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
According to IMA, nearly 250 unique products from every corner of the state were nominated for this year’s contest, with nominees ranging from agriculture equipment and COVID testing supplies to iconic pantry staples, sweet treats and a variety of vehicles.
Voting throughout the contest will take place at www.makersmadnessil.com, where voters can now choose which products will advance to the Top 16.
Voting for this round is open now and runs through 11:59 p.m. on March 5, and participants can vote for up to five times per day.
Consecutive rounds of voting in head-to-head matchups will take place each week, culminating with an awards ceremony on March 29 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“The diverse range of products nominated in this year’s Makers Madness contest demonstrates the innovation and ingenuity that is driving our state and nation forward,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Manufacturers are proud to serve as an anchor for their communities, and we hope this contest provides a glimpse of the hard work taking place on factory floors across Illinois. We look forward to seeing which products will move on to the next round as we celebrate our industry’s many achievements.”
“I’m really excited about all the nominations. They show not only the depth and breadth of what’s made in our State, but that Illinois is truly a national manufacturing trendsetter,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. “May the coolest things move on to the Top 16!”
Previous contest winners include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the first all-electric truck in production featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel; the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, which uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals so they remain free of ice and snow and traffic can safely navigate our roadways; and the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, the world’s largest mechanical truck.
Timeline of events:
February 2 – February 19: Nominations accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com
February 21 – March 5: Voting on nominations to determine Top 16
March 7 – March 12: First round of voting to determine Top 8
March 14 – March 19: Second round of voting to determine Top 4
March 21 – March 26: Final round of voting
March 29: Winner of The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois announced
