DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County CASA announced voting is open for the 19th Annual Macon County CASA Playhouse Raffle.
Community members can vote for their favorite playhouse to be raffled off later in the year.
Macon County CASA and BLDD Architects teamed up for another year to make professionally-built playhouses for the annual raffle.
The proceeds from the raffle allow the organization to help link advocates up with local foster children.
"With Macon County CASA what we truly are trying do is help to find a permanent safe home for our foster children and obviously it (playhouse raffle) was created with a lot of intent behind it," said Executive Director Julia Livingston.
The voting ends Feb. 25. To vote, click here.
Raffle tickets are available March 22 through June 4 and the final drawing will be on June 4 in Central Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.