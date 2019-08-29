SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Wabash Trail Bridge and part of Old Chatham Rd. in Springfield will close next week.
Maintenance work will be done on the bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The intersections at Wabash Ave. and Old Chatham Rd. as well as Seven Pines Rd. and Old Chatham Rd. will be closed for maintenance.
Springfield Park District Police Officers and Springfield Police Officers will be directing traffic at the intersection of Old Chatham Rd. and Wabash Ave.
More officers will be directing traffic at the intersection of Old Chatham Rd. and Seven Pines Rd.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Regular access to these intersections and Wabash Trail Bridge will resume starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 2:00 p.m.