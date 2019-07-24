MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Coming up in October, it will be three years since Kent Usher's son died.
Kyle, 35, died from using heroin. He was one of 2,000 people who died from a drug-related overdose in 2016. After his death, it became easier for Kent to talk about it.
"Losing a child is like ripping your guts out," Kyle said. "I said please don't let me find you dead in your house. I don't want to do that."
Usher described his son as a person who was "loved by everybody", a "good kid" and a nice person.
Catching the person who sold his son drugs wasn't his first thought while grieving. Lately, drug dealers have been getting caught and face charges of drug-induced-homicide. The most recent was a case in Lincoln. Police said the victim could have had heroine laced with fentanyl.
"Anytime you lose a child, you want to see somebody pay for it," Kent said.
Since his son's death, Kent said it is important to tell others the harmful effects of drugs and how they affect families.