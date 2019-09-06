SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Saturday will be the first Walk for Love to benefit patients of the Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis. It is expected to become an annual event.
The walk will be held at Southwind Park in Springfield, located at 4965 S. Second St. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk kicking off at 9:30 a.m. To participate and donate, the registration fee is $35. The fee includes a T-shirt, food, drink and entertainment.
It is a non-competitive walk to raise money for the Road Runner transportation fund. The money will provide transportation to and from the hospital for every visit and also help cover food and lodging for families traveling with or visiting a child at the hospital.
After the walk, there will be a picnic, music, petting zoo, horse rides and kites. WAND-TV is a sponsor of the Walk for Love.