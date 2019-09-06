SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend, the first annual Walk for Love event will be held to benefit patients of the Shriners Hospitals for Children St. Louis.
The walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 at Southwind Park.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the walk kicks off at 9:30 a.m.
The cost is $35. That includes a T-shirt, food, drink, and entertainment.It is a non competitive walk around the park to raise money for the Road Runner transportation fund. The money will provide transportation to and from the hospital for every visit and also help cover food and lodging for families traveling with or visiting a child at the hospital.
After the walk there will be a picnic, music, petting zoo, horse rides, and kites.
WAND TV is proud to be a sponsor of the Walk for Love.