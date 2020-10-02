DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's will have a different look in 2020.
Participants will continue to walk as individuals, families or small teams on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Decatur in the wake of COVID-19.
The annual Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's will continue, but instead of hosting a large gathering, organizers encouraged participants to walk as individuals or in small groups.
"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's will be everywhere," said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer's Association. "The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn't change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer's and other (forms of) dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer's Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention."
On Walk Day, which is Saturday, Oct. 3, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer's Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a "view only" format on Walk Day at Community Park to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer's.
The Promise Garden will be drive-thru only in Fairview Park from 10:30 am to 2 p.m.
To see the live stream and learn more about the Alzheimer's Association, click here.
