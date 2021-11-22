SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two people accused of stealing wallets from victims at Springfield stores.
Police said the thefts happened on Nov. 7 at Hy-Vee and Schnucks. Between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., authorities said the suspects took the wallets from separate victims, then used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards at Sam's Club.
In the thefts, authorities said the female suspect would distract the victims while the male took the wallets. The suspects are accused of changing clothes between the thefts.
If anyone has any identifying information, they're asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)788-8427. Tips can also be submitted online.
