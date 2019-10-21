(WAND) – Over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patties and turkey sausage patties have been recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The items were produced on April 19, April 27, May 7 and May 9 by George’s Prepared Foods. The items are sold under the “Great Value’ brand at Walmart.
According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce.
There have been no reports of illness.
The following products are being recalled:
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
For more information click here.