(WAND) - Walmart has launched an emergency leave policy for hourly U.S. workers that will let employees take time off without being penalized if they fear working due to COVID-19, called the coronavirus.
This policy will impact 1.4 million hourly workers.
Those who work in a store, office, club, or distribution center will get up to two weeks pay if they are required to quarantine by the government or by Walmart.
Any worker who has a confirmed case of the virus will also get two weeks of pay. If that cannot return to work after those two weeks, additional pay can be provided for up to 26 weeks for full-time and part-time hourly workers.
All hourly Walmart and Sam's Club workers in the U.S. are included in the policy, regardless of when they were hired.
COVID-19 causes mild to moderate symptoms for post people, including respiratory symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath. The majority of patients make full recoveries.
Elderly patients and those with existing health problems can be at risk of more severe illness.