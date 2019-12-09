(WAND) - Um, that is not snow. Walmart is issuing an apology after selling a Christmas sweater with what appears to be Santa Claus doing lines of cocaine.
The sweater shows Santa sitting behind a table with three white lines on it. He is holding some sort of straw or pipe and the phrase "Let it Snow" is underneath.
The sweater was sold by a third party seller on Walmart Canada's website.
Third party sellers are able to make products available on Walmart Marketplace, a portal where the company can approve sellers to use its website.
Walmart said in a statement, "We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused."