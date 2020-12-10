(WAND) - Walmart announced it will distribute COVID-19 vaccinations in its stores if they are approved by the FDA.
Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart's chief medical officer, said the retailer is preparing to receive vaccine doses at Sam's Club pharmacies across the U.S. and at more than 5,000 stores nationally.
Walmart is working to acquire super-cold refrigeration units needed to store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
The company is one of several in the U.S. working to provide vaccinations to the public.
An FDA panel voted to recommend approval of the vaccine Thursday evening. The FDA still has to formally approve Pfizer's product before it can be given to Americans.
U.S. states will make their own decisions about who gets the first COVID-19 doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends health care workers and residents, along with long-term care facility residents, should be first in line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.