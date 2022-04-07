(WAND) - To fight a truck driver shortage, Walmart announced the salary truckers can make in their first year on the job can be as much as $110,000.
Walmart claimed in an infographic it can "nearly double" an average annual long haul driver salary of $56,491. The move puts Walmart in the realm of Sysco, a food distributor that claims drivers can make as much as $110,000 a year, NBC News reports.
The trucking industry is facing a shortage of 80,000 workers in the United States, according to the American Trucking Associations. To combat the crisis, some companies have offered signing bonuses as an incentive to attract workers.
Walmart also announced a truck driver development program. It said the program, which runs for 12 weeks, has already allowed existing supply-chain workers in the Walmart system in Texas and Delaware to earn a commercial driver's license and take on roles as full-fledged private fleet Walmart truckers.
