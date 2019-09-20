(WAND) - Walmart has made the decision to stop selling e-cigarettes amid “regulatory complexity” and “uncertainty” around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday.
“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” the company said in a memo Friday. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”
An outbreak of a deadly vaping-related illness has thrown the industry into turmoil.
Health officials are investigating 530 cases of a mysterious lung disease that has killed eight people.
The Trump administration is readying a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes.
Walmart raised the tobacco buying age to 21 earlier this year.
Preliminary federal survey data shows more than one-quarter of high school students say they use e-cigarettes.