(WAND) - Walmart announced it will fully pay college tuition and book costs for its associates.
The company said it will end its $1 per day fee for workers who are part of its Live Better U education program. The move was inspired by economy and job market changes, Walmart said.
“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart. “This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”
About 1.5 million part-time and full-time associates of Walmart and Sam's Club will be eligible.
"As the largest U.S. private employer, Walmart is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development," Walmart said in a statement.
The changes begin on Aug. 16.
