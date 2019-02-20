(WAND) - Walmart stores across the country, including many here in our area, are holding a Baby Savings Day this Saturday.
The event will feature sale prices on everything from car seats, to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers.
It will be this Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This will be the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.
Samples and coupons will be given out.
Specialists will also be on hand to provide demonstrations on baby gear and advice to parents and soon-to-be parents.
Participating stores in our area include:
- Belleville, 2608 Green Mount Commons Dr.
- Bloomington, 2225 W. Market St.
- Champaign, 2610 N. Prospect Ave.
- Danville, 4101 N. Vermilion St. Ste. A
- Decatur, 4224 N. Prospect St.
- East Peoria, 401 River Rd.
- Effingham, 1204 Avenue of Mid America
- Mattoon, 101 Dettro Dr.
- Normal, 300 Greenbriar Dr.
- Peoria, 3315 N. University St.
- Peoria, 8915 N. Allen Rd.
- Rantoul, 845 Broadmeadow Rd.
- Savoy, 505 S. Dunlap Ave.
- Springfield, 3401 Freedom Dr.
- Springfield, 2760 N. Dirksen Pkwy.
- Springfield, 1100 Lejune Dr.
- Urbana, 100 S. High Cross Rd.
For a full list of participating stores nationwide, click HERE.