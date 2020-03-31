(WAND) - Grocery giant Walmart is taking additional steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Walmart announced on Tuesday it will be sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs, and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive.
Walmart will then have employees take their temperature before reporting for each shift.
A fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19 in addition to respiratory symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath.
Walmart also unveiled new 6-20-100 guidelines.
- 6 feet – amount of space between people to maintain social distancing
- 20 seconds – length of time required to wash hands with soap and water
- 100 degrees – if temperature is 100 degrees or higher, that person should stay home
Walmart is also sending masks and gloves to all of its stores, clubs and distribution centers. Those are expected to arrive within one to two weeks.
Any associate who wishes to use them may do so.