GALESBURG, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man's mug shot is making fans of the TV show "Breaking Bad" do a double-take.
The Galesburg Police Department regularly posts pictures of wanted suspects.
One of those mug shots, belonging to 50-year-old Todd Barrick, Jr., has been getting a lot of attention due to a striking resemblance to the main character from the show, Walter White.
Barrick is wanted for a probation violation, reportedly related to possession of methamphetamine.
In the TV show "Breaking Bad," Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, is a high school chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. He spends the time he has left making meth to secure his family's financial future.