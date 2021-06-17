DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The WAND Fan Drive exceed its donation goal in 2021!
Thanks to viewers like you, 175 fans were donated, exceeding a goal of 100 fans. A total of $2,600 were donated toward fans as well.
Fans will go to help people in need at the Macon County Senior Center. The drive came at the perfect time in 2021, as the senior center just ran out of fans during the week of June 7.
With sweltering heat arriving in central Illinois, fans will keep local seniors comfortable.
Fans can still be dropped off at the senior center.
