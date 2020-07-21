DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News will be holding a Christmas in July for Macon County Toys for Tots in honor of Hubie Bone.
Donation boxes will be outside the WAND News station at 904 W. South Side Dr. in Decatur from July 27 through July 31.
Hubert "Hubie" Bone started the Macon County Toys for Tots in 1999 and served as their coordinator until 2014.
WAND began working with Hubie with our Spirit of Giving Toy Drive for Toys for Tots back in 2009.
Hubie passed away July 15, 2020.
You can drop donations of new toys in boxes outside the station between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. without contact to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Donated toys will be distributed to local children in need in December.
