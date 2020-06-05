(WAND) With anyone now able to get tested at Illinois' community-based COVID-19 testing sites, regardless of if they have symptoms or not, WAND reporter Justin Razavi decided to get tested for the virus, to see the process firsthand.
Razavi went to the testing site at Market Place Mall in Champaign Thursday morning. The test was quick and simple, and consisted of Razavi self-swabbing both of his nostrils for 15 seconds apiece. By Friday morning, about 24 hours later, IDPH called him to tell him he had tested negative.
The Champaign testing site is one of 11 state-run sites that are free and open to anyone, regardless of symptoms. This is the only one of these sites in WAND's viewing area, though there is also one in Peoria, at the Peoria Civic Center.
Each of the other testing sites in Illinois has its own rules. For example, Crossing Healthcare in Decatur requires people to make an appointment, and complete a tele-health screening, before getting a COVID-19 test. They also don't allow people to self-administer the test.
To see COVID-19 testing sites in the state, with information about hours, locations, and testing requirements, click here.
