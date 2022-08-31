DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Every two minutes someone in the U.S. needs blood.
So, this coming Tuesday September 6th, WAND TV and the Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Decatur. Donations are being accepted from 7am to 5pm that day. If you can’t make it on the sixth you can schedule another day or time.
Blood can be donated at the Donor Center at 2674 N. Main Street in Decatur. You should be in good health, over age 15 and weigh more than 110 pounds.
To schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-Red Cross; go to RedCrossBlood.org or schedule an appointment on the Red Cross app.
