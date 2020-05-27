DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Those who missed the first airing of Decatur Public Schools graduation ceremonies will be able to re-watch on encore dates.
For MacArthur High School, the encore will air at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 31. Eisenhower's graduation will be re-aired at 11 a.m. on the same day.
WAND-TV originally aired these ceremonies on May 23 and 24.
