(WAND) - For concerned viewers, Jeopardy! will not air at its normal time Wednesday evening.
Tonight's episode will air at 3 p.m.
WAND instead will be broadcasting an hour-long newscast at 4 p.m. going straight into the 5 p.m. news.
The show's programming will return to normal on Thursday.
