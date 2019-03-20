SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two men who they said robbed victims at gunpoint in Springfield.
Two people were robbed in the 1700 block of Wabash on March 9 around 8:50 p.m.
The victims were near the bike trail when two men wearing black clothing robbed them at gunpoint.
Both suspects are African-American. One had a thick build, long dreadlocks and a beard, and stood 6'2". The other was 5'9", average build, and clean shaven.
Both fled south towards an apartment complex.
If you have information about this armed robbery case or any crime, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.