WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) - Flames destroyed the Wapella Township building in a Friday fire.
Crews from Wapella, Clinton, Kenney and Waynesville responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the building, which is located on Walnut Circle in Wapella. The township building and attached garage were engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Wapella crews called the neighboring departments in. About 50 firefighters responded to the area.
Wapella's fire chief said something in the garage caught fire. Investigators are still working to learn more about a cause.
People on the scene said items in the destroyed garage included equipment that people rely on, such as snow plows. Full damage estimates were not yet available Friday night.
The township building in front of the garage. Those offices are where locals go to vote in elections, and election day is less than two weeks away.
