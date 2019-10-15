DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Not many are aware that before the Vermilion County War Museum was created, it used to be a library.
Years later, the library moved across the street. Danville residents and officials kept trying to figure out what to make of the building, so they turned it into the landmark it is today - a war museum.
The museum has been running on donations since its opening. When people see the coats, swords, guns, etc., they're seeing more than 60,000 donations in one place.
However, the goal of the museum is not to just show that history, but to take people back in time.
"(It's) actually not just a story about an event. No event is important unless it is about the people. We have two sides to everything and we like to show that our people volunteered, we moved ahead. To keep America the great country that it is," said Larry Weatherford, director of the museum.
The museum is designed to bring different emotions to each person.