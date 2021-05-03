DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A massive warehouse fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. Now, the City of Decatur is trying to contact the business owner to find out who will clean up the debris that remains in the street after two buildings collapsed.
On Saturday, the warehouse at the coroner of East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street caught fire.
"They could tell when they pulled out of Station 1 that this building was on fire," said Fire Chief Jeff Abbott.
The Decatur Fire Department upgraded their response to a 3-alarm fire, which brought in additional crews to help contain the flames.
"Saturday we had every fire truck here, so we had our reserve apparatus staffed by off-duty guys and we could call in Mt. Zion, Hickory Point and had Harristown on stand-by."
WAND News learned on Monday the building is owned by a company called GULFCO, LTD. their website showed they have an office based out of the Chicago suburbs. Through the Macon County Recorder's Office, WAND News learned the building was purchased on April 26, 2021, just five days before the fire.
Chief Abbott says the road is closed down because the building is unsafe and they are trying to determine how safe it is to remove parts of the building.
"The city doesn't own the building so they can't come tear the building down so the legal department has to find out if this building is insured and if it is it's the building owners responsibility to start the clean up."
WAND News called the owner of the building who stated he was in Cairo, Egypt and was busy with meetings and could not talk.
The GULFCO, LTD. website states the company conducts business in the state of Kuwait and through the Gulf Region. They offer a full range of defense, security, energy construction and services.
WAND News does not know what the business plan was for the Decatur or what was inside the building when the fire started.
The Decatur Fire Department asks anyone with information or security camera video to contact Decatur Firehouse 1.
