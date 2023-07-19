(WAND) - It'll heat up again across Central Illinois before we cool down a bit.
Today will be warmer and more humid with highs in the mid-80s under a sun and cloud mix.
Scattered showers and storms arrive late tonight into Thursday. It'll be hotter and more humid with highs approaching 90°.
After the passage of a cold front, it won't be as hot or humid Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low-80s with overnight lows in the low-60s.
Shower and storm chances return late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.