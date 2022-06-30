(WAND WEATHER) - Hot and humid weather and daily chances of showers and storms are in the Fourth of July weekend forecast.
Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today along with breezy conditions with highs climbing into the low-90s.
More clouds blow in Friday and highs will reach the low-90s again.
By afternoon, a few showers and storms are possible. If those storms pop up, some of them could be on the strong side.
We'll see a daily chance of showers and storms through the Fourth and into the middle of the next week. Heavy rain is possible with any of the showers and storms.
There will be many dry hours on these days, too.
Weekend highs will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.