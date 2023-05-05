(WAND) - It'll turn rather warm and humid across Central Illinois this weekend.
Friday will be another nice day with highs well into the 70s under a sun and cloud mix. Lows tonight drop back into the 50s.
Clouds will increase Saturday with highs again in the upper-70s. There could be a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon.
A warm front moving in Saturday night will bring some strong to severe thunderstorms through Sunday morning.
Behind the front Sunday, it'll turn rather warm and humid or, dare I say it, hot and humid. Highs Sunday will be well into the 80s!
More showers and storms are possible Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
These storms will bring some much-needed rain. We're running more than an inch-and-a-half below average for 2023 in Decatur and more than four inches below where we were last year at this time.
The warm weather continues through much of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
