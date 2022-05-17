(WAND WEATHER)- Several more hot days are in the forecast for Central Illinois this week.
It'll be rather warm today with highs reaching the low-to-mid-80s with plenty of sunshine giving way to more clouds this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight and Wednesday. Some of them could be on the strong side and heavy downpours are possible.
Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid days with highs well into the 80s.
While scattered showers are possible later Thursday, we'll see a better chance of showers and storms Friday afternoon into Saturday. Some of them could become severe.
Cooler weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the 40s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
