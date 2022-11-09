(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy very nice, warm weather before it turns much colder.
Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the low-to-mid-70s!
Tomorrow, we'll start out with sunshine and see the clouds increase. It'll be a little warmer and breezy.
A cold front will bring a few showers Thursday night and early Friday and temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday.
Weekend highs will only be in the upper-30s with overnight lows in the teens and low-20s!
We could see a few snow flurries Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
