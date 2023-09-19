(WAND WEATHER) - The last days of summer will be warm across Central Illinois.
Highs today through Saturday will be in the low-to-mid-80s. The average high this time of the year is 77°.
Overnight lows will drop into the low-60s.
While a few rain showers may skirt across our northern hometowns this morning, most of us will remain dry.
Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday with the best chances, with a few storms, arriving this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
